WPP’s VML/Y&R wins agribusiness giant BASF in US

BASF is hardly a household name but the German company is said to be the world’s second-largest chemicals producer so it’s pretty substantial.

WPP has been struggling in the US of late so the appointment of VML/Y&R to handle its US agribusiness (with sales of around $8bn) is welcome for boss Mark Read, especially as the agency has nabbed the media planning and buying business too.

BASF says: “We selected VMLY&R for their outstanding capabilities, deep multidisciplinary expertise and proven ability to create deep emotional connections. We’re thrilled to partner with VMLY&R to convey how BASF is evolving to meet modern agricultural needs.”

