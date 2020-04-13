Technicolor’s David Patton: my MAA blast from the past – Guinness ‘Swim black’

Guinness ‘Swim black’ from AMV BBDO is one of my all-time favourite commercials.
Released over 20 years ago, I still love everything about it – simple, engaging, and entertaining. It always brings a smile to my face.
It’s the ad I wished I’d made. Even today, I use it as a benchmark to judge all other commercials.
Beautifully crafted and superbly presented – just like the drink itself some may say…
David Patton is Global President. Creative Experience and Advertising at Technicolor (The Mill, MPC, Mikros).