Technicolor’s David Patton: my MAA blast from the past – Guinness ‘Swim black’

Guinness ‘Swim black’ from AMV BBDO is one of my all-time favourite commercials.

Released over 20 years ago, I still love everything about it – simple, engaging, and entertaining. It always brings a smile to my face.

It’s the ad I wished I’d made. Even today, I use it as a benchmark to judge all other commercials.

Beautifully crafted and superbly presented – just like the drink itself some may say…

<noscript><iframe title="Guiness commercial by jonathan glazer" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TH_fFzU2E08?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

David Patton is Global President. Creative Experience and Advertising at Technicolor (The Mill, MPC, Mikros).