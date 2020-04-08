Sarah Glover of Leagas Delaney: my MAA blast from the past – Nike’s ‘The Morning After’

0 Shares Share

Living this new way of life, my blast from the past is the Y2K spot from Nike, ‘The Morning After.’ A man wakes up hungover on 1 Jan, 2000 and goes for a run as the world around him unravels. A brazen joke about Y2K, that aired 2 months before the potential scare. Back in 1999, a few people called them out for being irresponsible, but not many. I believe Nike aired it because nothing bad was going to happen since nothing devastatingly bad had happened in the US during that generation. I loved it then. Loved the boldness and irreverent humour.

<noscript><iframe title="Nike Y2K Jogger" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WhF7dQl4Ico?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

To state the obvious, times have changed. Now, 20 years later, nothing like this spot can run again. Definitely not before something potentially might happen. Because we now live in a world where if something bad might happen, it’s going to happen.”

Sarah Glover is creative director at Leagas Delaney.