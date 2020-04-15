Don't Miss

Racing legend Stirling Moss’ elusive career in ads – James Hunt is nailed by CDP

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Legendary British racing driver Sir Stirling Moss died at 90 this week and here’s the old boy on home territory (Shepherd Market in Mayfair – quiet at the back – once also home to The Steering Wheel Club) driving an electric Renault Twizy.

Apparently he figured in an ad for Renault 20 in 1977 but nobody seems able to find that.

Stirling even had something in common with Adscam’s George Parker (another racy legend.)

Looking for Renault 20 came across this, yet another such legend James Hunt (with Morecambe and Wise) for Texaco, courtesy of CDP.

Priceless.

