Grey lures Mr President’s Bambach for top creative role

Grey UK has appointed Laura Jordan Bambach from Mr President as its new CCO following a pretty long search. Jon Gledstone moves up at Mr President to succeed her.

Bambach (left), an Australian, made her name at a number of digital agencies before joining Mr President. She is one of the co-founders of SheSays.

Grey, owned by WPP, has been without a creative leader in the UK since creative chairman Adrian Rossi (formerly joint ECD at AMV BBDO) left after just six months at the end of 2019, to be followed by high profile CCO Vicki Maguire who joined Havas, following former boss Chris Hirst.

Grey has had a tough time recently, losing Lucozade as well as senior individuals. Newish CEO Anna Panczyk, who joinded from Grey Poland, will be looking to recapture the agency’s glory days when creative was helmed by Nils Leonard, now at Uncommon Creative Studio with other former Grey execs.