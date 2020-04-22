German supermarket celebrates the ‘keepers of the couch’

Don't Miss

Posted by: Emma Hall

As well as getting their response to Covid-19 right, the Germans seem to be getting their pandemic-themed advertising right too, if this one is anything to go by.

It’s a potentially risky move for a brand to inject humour into the lockdown, but the array of sofa-bound anti-heroes in Serviceplan’s commercial are a pleasing antidote to all the Zoom calls, perfect celebrity homes, and pressure to exercise.

Stefan Magel, chief operating officer of Penny, said: “We take the present situation very seriously, but we think it is also important to give people a brief moment of humour and entertainment in these times. That’s why we celebrate the voluntary ‘couch potatoes’ with the highest respect and appreciation.”

