Fifa (who else?) scores Covid-19 own goal

World football body Fifa has rounded up a gaggle of footballers – present and past, female and male, some of whom you may have heard of – to clap for Covid-19 workers and, presumably, sufferers. A bit late in the day, but there you go.

Except self-important rulers of the so-called beautiful game won’t let you show it, you have to watch on YouTube (above.) Because it contains Fifa video content – yes, but isn’t that the point? VML/Y&R is the agency responsible.

Find something better to do.

Another Fifa own goal.

