Dove plays winning Covid-19 hand with ‘Courage is beautiful’

Unilever’s Dove is putting a new face on its ‘Real Beauty’ mantra, with ‘Courage is beautiful,’ showing healthcare workers bearing the marks of the protective equipment they need to wear treating Covid-19 patients. And the attendant exhaustion.

Originated by Ogilvy Canada and beautifully shot by Italian photographer Alberto Giuliani, the campaign is rolling out to the US and presumably other markets. Dove is donating free products to medics as part of Unilever’s $108m global commitment against the virus.

Dove VP Alessandro Manfredi says: “There was a feeling we got that courage is beautiful. We thought why not try to show people who were doing this and also ask people to join us to thank these people who are risking their lives? We did it in, I have to say, four or five days.

“I can’t be more passionate about Real Beauty and self-esteem. But sometimes even these conversations about beauty, however relevant they might have seemed a few months ago, now seem superficial.”

Respect to Unilever/Dove and Ogilvy (Unilever is even paying its agencies on time, it seems.)

MAA Creative scale: 9.