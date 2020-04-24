China agency Tomorrow sets out to “redefine sexiness” for Victoria’s Secret

0 Shares Share

Victoria’s Secret has had its critics of late (even more maybe) but award-winning Shanghai agency Tomorrow set itself the task of “redefining sexiness” in a new campaign featuring high profile actors Zhou Dongyu, Yang Mi and He Sui. Directed by Hong Liting.

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/411286682" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/411286943" width="640" height="361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Tomorrow CEO Rogier Bikker says: “It’s exciting to redefine sexy for one of the sexiest brands in the world. Having Victoria’s Secret talk openly about the definition of sexiness is an opportunity to inspire young Chinese women, as well as a break from the past for the brand.”

CSO Dragon Zhang says: “Sexiness is often considered a taboo in Chinese culture. But when we talked with young Chinese woman, almost all of the interviewees perceived sexy as positive. This was our opportunity to disrupt the norm and redefine sexy.”

Nice to see the other side of China.

MAA creative scale: 8.