Chambord picks Southpaw for some appliance of science

Brown-Forman’s Chambord black raspberry liqueur has picked the UK’s Southpaw as its global strategic creative agency after a four-way pitch.

In 2014 Chambord launched the ‘Because No Reason’ campaign from Wieden+Kennedy globally but has turned to Southpaw to build on this with a new strategic and creative direction encompassing print, Out of Home, digital and social.

Chambord global brand manager Maya Udalova says: “We were very impressed with Southpaw’s strategic and creative response. They demonstrated thorough understanding of our brand and business challenges. Their strategic recommendations were developed with real rigor and a detailed understanding of our audience, using their neuro-mapping and behavioural science methodologies.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the Southpaw team to bring the campaign idea to life and achieve our growth ambitions.”

Southpaw CEO Tom Poynter says: “Brown-Forman have a pedigree of building brands over the long term and with distinctiveness. As we come out of a decade of over reliance on short term, quick fix marketing it is so encouraging to work with the global team on building this iconic black raspberry liqueur over the long term. We are looking to make a huge difference to their business and our use of neuro behavioural science will give the brand a competitive edge within the market.”