Wieden+Kennedy gets closer for Honda

It’s nice to see a car ad with ‘vroom vroom’ as its guiding star, these days they’re more likely to be about communing with yourself and the drive to be a better person.

Wieden+Kennedy London has been charged with bringing some excitement to the Honda Civic (why oh why do they call it a Civic?) with a new pan-European campaign, ‘Closer.’ Helmed by the esteemed Juan Cabral.

Showing how a trip to the shops can be an adventure, if you’re close to the road. Most people these days want to be as far away as possible of course, in their faux SUVs.

Not entirely convinced but at least it has an idea.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.