Stylish silliness pays off for Argos in new T&P campaign

Argos is pursuing its ‘So Stylish’ tack with The&Partnership despite its physical presence – now often attached to owner Sainsbury’s – being anything but.

But ads are supposed to take brands where they once feared to tread and this is another good, if beguilingly silly, effort.

<noscript><iframe title="Argos TV advert S/S 2020: So stylish you can wear it!" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUFHDUTyugU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

T&P, which was knocking on the door in most Agency of the Year surveys last year, is having a good 2020 (in so far as anyone is.)

Now – can we have some beguiling silliness for Toyota please?

This one – MAA creative scale: 7.5.