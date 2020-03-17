Stylish silliness pays off for Argos in new T&P campaign

Argos is pursuing its ‘So Stylish’ tack with The&Partnership despite its physical presence – now often attached to owner Sainsbury’s – being anything but.
But ads are supposed to take brands where they once feared to tread and this is another good, if beguilingly silly, effort.
T&P, which was knocking on the door in most Agency of the Year surveys last year, is having a good 2020 (in so far as anyone is.)
Now – can we have some beguiling silliness for Toyota please?
This one – MAA creative scale: 7.5.