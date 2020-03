0 Shares Share

I think my blast from the past has to be pretty much every ad BBH did for Levi’s. Always different, always spot on and always dictating cultural conversation. But if I had to pick one it would be Flat Eric, fresh even today, it’s perfect. It make no sense whatsoever but wonderful for it. It’s a very ballsy group of people that just allowed it to be and not over-think it.

I was 16, I bought the whole STA-PREST getup and I looked ridiculous.

Richard Brim is CCO of adam&eveDDB.