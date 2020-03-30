Readly launches global campaign to hijack stay-at-home reading boom

0 Shares Share

People are reading more magazines and newspapers (if they can get hold of them) in the time of Covid-19 (I even read the leader in the Mail on Sunday which I never do.)

Online magazine digital subscription app Readly has chosen its moment well to launch a global campaign, ‘Got time? Make it count’ contrasting the benefits of online reading rather than surfing blindly.

<noscript><iframe title="Washing 20s UK 1920x1080" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KL00Z3zH3f8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Readly chief growth officer Cecilia von Krusenstierna says: “We want to encourage people to reflect around the use of their time and emphasize the value of using Readly. With a lot of high quality content and millions of articles, our aim is to become the antithesis to planless flickering and scrolling on the mobile.”

The campaign, produced in-house, will run in Readly’s home market of Sweden, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and the US.

Readly subscribers have unlimited access to nearly 5,000 national and international magazine titles. In 2019 it distributed more than 120,000 magazine issues with a claimed readership of 83 million.

Quite compelling. Online wins in the end though, doesn’t it.

MAA creative scale: 7.