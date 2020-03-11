Don't Miss

Neil A Dawson debuts for property “disruptor” Nested

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Here’s one of new agency Neil A Dawson & Company’s first ad for property firm Nested, described as a disruptive ‘double agent” because it helps negotiate the price of a new home as well as sell your old one.

So it imagines what would happen if you leave a different job half done.

Dawson was the founder creative director of BETC in London when it won a number of big accounts including Bacardi and Diet Coke and has held senior roles at big holding company agencies.

And this is what you’d expect from a seasoned hand: economical (no waste), to the point and engaging.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.