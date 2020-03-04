More creative musical chairs: Danny Hunt joins Lucky Generals and Becky McOwen-Banks heads to Vayner

0 Shares Share

It seems to be business somewhat more than usual – virus notwithstanding – in London agency creative departments with some key hirings.

Danny Hunt (below), the creative behinds Argos’ ‘Book of Dreams’ Christmas drumming spot is off to Lucky Generals, teaming up again with creative founder Danny Brooke-Taylor. The two authored Hovis’ 2009 ‘Go on Lad’ award-winner at MCBD in 2009.

Hunt said: “I’m buzzing to be joining Lucky Generals. Obviously we have a nice bit of history together, but for me this is all about the future and setting myself new challenges. They are on a roll right now and I’m really looking forward to helping them as they grow.”

VaynerMedia London has lured FCB Inferno creative director Becky McOwen-Banks over as its first ECD. McOwen-Banks helped to create award-winning work for UEFA Women as well as BMW, Nivea, NS&I and The Girl Effect. Vaymer Media’s clients include NatWest, Shell, 7UP and UNICEF.

Vayner MD Sarah Baumann says: ”Becky joining VaynerMedia London at this point in our journey is incredibly exciting. Her approach to creativity and leadership play well into VaynerMedia’s core values. She has a strong focus on diversity, an obsession with exploring new communication and business models built for the now, and finds innovative ways to disrupt the old order and understand audiences.

“She is the final piece we need to complete our leadership team in London. Becky has a strong creative reputation, great global experience, knowledge of the market and is all-round a fantastic person. She is the perfect fit for our culture.”

Yesterday BBH announced the appointment of Stephen de Wolf from Australia’s much-lauded Clemenger BBDO as its new London CCO, one of the key roles in London’s adland. De Wolf is the first outsider to helm BBDO creative, adding to a distinguished list including, of course, founder John Hegarty.

De Wolf replaces Ian Heartfield who is off to join James Murphy and David Golding’s as yet unnamed start-up due to launch in May.