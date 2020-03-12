McDonald’s UK hymns ‘invisible’ night workers

0 Shares Share

Burger King wins most of the ad plaudits these days for its various turns on guerilla marketing but good old McDonald’s sticks to its last – at least in the UK where it emerged as the second biggest traditional advertiser with £156m in 2019 – and it seems to work.

Leo Burnett’s oeuvre seems designed to embed McD into the fabric of British life – which it is – and ‘Night Workers’ is a good example, hymning the people (and McD staff) who work, largely unseen at night. It’s a neat idea to make them invisible, for a time at least.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_IhoCBTyQPI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Top of the range stuff from Leo and proof that persistence does pay off for even slightly unlovable brands.

MAA creative scale: 8.