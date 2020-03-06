BT promises freedom for TV viewers in ambitious new Saatchi campaign

0 Shares Share

BT finally seems to be offering people what they want, rather than it wants, with the launch of a new range of TV packages promising to free prisoners of their (existing) TV packages.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9XoTsCjSm5s" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

BT director of marketing communications Pete Jeavons says: “This campaign is intended to showcase the flexible options and breadth of content that our new TV packages provide. We know that customers’ lives and TV viewing habits don’t stand still for 24 months, so why should their TV?

“This is why our new TV packages bring together the widest range of award-winning shows, movies, and the best live sport – all with the flexibility to change your subscription every month. With BT TV, you can be a part of the action as and when you want, like never before.”

Let’s hope so. Such “unbundling” from bundlers tends to have rather a lot of small print in the mix.

But it’s another capable effort from new BT agency Saatchi & Saatchi. Think someone there’s been watching a few Canal+ ads.

MAA creative scale: 7.

