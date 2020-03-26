BMW’s Mini launches global ad search

0 Shares Share

BMW’s Mini is reportedly looking for an agency to handle a new global campaign, another sign of the extraordinary growth of a brand once all but forgotten by the Brits (who invented it.) Mind you, today’s “Minis” are the size of a removal van when Mini was invented back in 1959.

Main agency Jung von Matt is staying on the case it seems and by rights should be a contender for the new brief as it has a global network of sorts.

Here’s JVM’s ‘The faith of a few’ from a few years back, a tribute to John Cooper whose Mini Coopers won the Monte Carlo Rally against all the odds (including some much bigger beasts.)