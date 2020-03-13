BMW plugs plug-ins in new FCB Inferno drive

0 Shares Share

If you don’t want or can’t afford an electric car then you might go for a PHEV, BMW’s latest somewhat mystifying acronym for a Plug-in Hybrid: petrol engine plus electric motor.

BMW’s adapting most of its range to offer this option and the UK’s FCB Inferno has produced a campaign showing electric use in pure white light and petrol, um, not.

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/396436472" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

BMW UK marketing director Michelle Roberts says: “‘This beautifully simple idea captures the joy of driving the BMW PHEV range. It demonstrates how the cutting-edge technology in the cars allows them to effortlessly switch between petrol and electric and back again.”

Makes you wonder why the UK’s trying to ban petrol in 2035.

MAA creative scale: 6.