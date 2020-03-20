Bill Gates got there first with Covid-19

0 Shares Share

You can only take so much Covid-19, life has to go on somehow after all.

But one thing it’s safe to say is that the world wasn’t prepared. We’ve noted that big businesses were not, happily spending nearly everything they earned in the good times on share buybacks (to please their Wall Street and City masters) and ridiculous bonuses.

One person who spotted the danger back in 2015 was Bill Gates (who, of course, has done pretty well himself from capitalism’s mega-rewards.) He he is in a TED Talk describing something that sounds very much like Covid-19.

Maybe next time?