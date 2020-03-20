Don't Miss

Bill Gates got there first with Covid-19

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Analysis, Finance, Media, News, Politics 5 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

You can only take so much Covid-19, life has to go on somehow after all.

But one thing it’s safe to say is that the world wasn’t prepared. We’ve noted that big businesses were not, happily spending nearly everything they earned in the good times on share buybacks (to please their Wall Street and City masters) and ridiculous bonuses.

One person who spotted the danger back in 2015 was Bill Gates (who, of course, has done pretty well himself from capitalism’s mega-rewards.) He he is in a TED Talk describing something that sounds very much like Covid-19.

Maybe next time?

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.