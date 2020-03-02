Don't Miss

BETC hacks Instagram to track down missing people

There are some booming activities in these straightened times, unfortunately people trafficking is one of them.

According to UN data 2019 was the year with the highest human trafficking rate of the decade, 24.9 million people with 88 per cent of victims removed from their country of origin.

So the Impar Institute in Brazil and agency BETC São Paulo are, in their words, hacking major global events on Instagram, by using their hashtags like #Grammy2020, #Emmy, #SuperBowl2020, and #Oscar2020.

Instagram as a medium for good rather than fluff.

Very BETC and a worthy and quite shocking cause.

MAA creative scale: 8.

