BBH’s new CCO is Clemenger BBDO star Stephen de Wolf

BBH London has raided Australia for the successor to CCO Ian Heartfield, off to join James Murphy and David Golding’s new start-up due in May.

Clemenger BBDO’s Stephen de Wolf (below) is picking up the gauntlet of what is still one of the most prestigious creative posts in London. De Wolf, who spent three years in London as creative director of 18 Feet & Rising, has cupboard-loads of Cannes Lions to his name, mostly notably (with Evan Roberts) for the 2017 ‘Meet Graham’ road safety campaign.

He’s the first outsider to helm BBH in its 38 years although Alexandre Gama from BBH’s partly-owned Brazil agency took over the reins briefly.

De Wolf says: “BBH London is a beacon of creativity. I’m excited to be joining the most creatively charged and passionate leadership team. I know we have what we need to make some of the best work of our lives.”

BBH group CEO Neil Munn says: “We searched far and wide for a leader with impeccable creative standards, who can also evolve our business. Stephen brings pedigree, talent and an infectious energy to succeed. We have found the right person.”