BBC Creative gets a (much-needed) laugh out of the crisis

The BBC’s doing its bit of help us through the crisis with four vintage clips advising us to stay at home.

Politely in the case of Miranda.

Less so with Alastair Campbell, sorry Peter Capaldi’s Malcolm Tucker from The Thick of It.

Now that’s the smack of firm management we need in a crisis.

BBC chief customer officer Kerris Bright says: “We’ve found four classic clips in the BBC’s extensive archive which we hope will raise a smile during these tough times. But the message behind this series of information films is very serious.

“We want to do everything we can at the BBC to help spread the message that we must all stay at home to help slow the spread of this virus, and to develop a routine to make our days that little bit more bearable.”

No wonder some creatives are deciding to work in-house. BBC Creative looks as though it’s actually having fun.

