Axe back on the right track but way to go for MullenLowe

Unilever’s Axe (Lynx in some places) seems to have noticed the error of its ways, abandoning 72andSunny’s woke ‘Find your Magic’ to return to chasing girls with a joke on top, patented by BBH.

Here’s new US agency’s MullenLowe’s back to basics effort.

Here was Lynx overdoing the “purpose.”

And BBH in happier (Italian) times.

MullenLowe’s effort? Back on the right track maybe but trying too hard. where’s the style?

MAA creative scale: 4.