Atomic wins VW-backed used car operation heycar

It’s been a busy start to 2020 for London creative agency Atomic and now it’s won heycar, an online used car marketplace backed by VW and Daimler (Mercedes.) Atomic won heycar after a six-way competitive pitch.

Heycar, launched in 2019, now has relationships with 3500 UK dealers.

Marketing director Tracy Woods says: “Buying a used car too often comes with worry and anxiety. We’re building a proposition that addresses customer needs and raises the bar in the used car space. Our work with Atomic will seek to put us firmly on the map with the car buying public as the go-to place to buy a quality used car, with an experience that lets them simply enjoy the ride.

“We have very aggressive growth plans for 2020, and our work with Atomic will be a major catalyst to driving our long and short term metrics in brand and customer growth.

“Atomic is a great fit for us as a business, very much sharing our entrepreneurial spirit. They will join our outstanding agency roster, working closely with our other partners as part of the collaborative ways of working we have established.”

Atomic CEO Jon Goulding says: “We want to help build the heycar brand to be the obvious choice in this growing sector, through bold and exciting work.”

In January Atomic won EMR, the new operator of the East Midland Railway franchise owned by Abellio. This week it launched a big new campaign for DIY retailer Homebase.