Anatomised and Anomaly join agency fight against virus

Agencies all over the place are trying to do their bit against the dreaded virus and, sorry, we don’t have space to cover them all.

Here’s an interesting effort from Anatomised in London, telling it like it is. From Mike Everett, David Hughes and Mark Andrews, once of CDP.

And Anomaly London has produced downloadable open source campaign to help the fight.

CEO Camilla Harrisson says: “There is something powerful in the thought that for the first time in human history we are all on the same side, fighting the same enemy. If ever there was a time to stand together, that time is now. Because unless we all do what’s needed – right now – many more of us will be lost.”