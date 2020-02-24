Don't Miss

Wonderhood makes promising debut for Starling Bank

Starling Bank is a challenger business bank that, so far, appears to have won a good reputation and it’s hired David Abraham’s creative agency Wonderhood Studios, another promising outfit trying to make its way in the world.

Here’s Wonderhood’s debut, realising Starling’s desire to “help business fly” – literally.

All goes well at first and then turbulence hits – as it does with most businesses.

Neatly done, tells the story in a quite compelling but un-flashy way. At least there’s a proposition, which there isn’t with most conventional bank ads (probably because the client hasn’t got one.)

MAA creative scale: 8.

