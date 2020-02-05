Wieden+Kennedy New York produces mini-content master class for McDonald’s

0 Shares Share

Big brands are flocking to Wieden+Kennedy in the US (it was a big player at the Super Bowl, not always on top form in our view) and one of its biggest recent wins is McDonald’s, which has abandoned bespoke DDB agency We Are Unlimited for W+K New York.

One of the reasons cited by McDonald’s for WAU in the first place was its requirement for more and cheaper content, not necessarily something you would associate with perfectionist W+K.

But the agency has delivered mightily with these snappy, good looking and tongue in cheek mini-efforts. The kind of yummy food stuff W+K London has perfected over the years. Voiced by the great Brian Cox, the Rupert Murdoch figure in Succession (click on the YouTube link to get the lot.)

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h6b5d4VEgGQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Here’s the agency’s Super Bowl effort for McDonald’s, not bad.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C5z_UTFCZko" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

But the mini-films are top hole.

MAA creative scale: 9.