Whoops – Yorkshire Tea becomes Tory Tea

All publicity is good publicity? Not in the social media age it isn’t.

Boris Johnson’s new chancellor Rishi Sunak, an unfeasibly rich Yorkshire dweller (he married into the Infosys family and is a former hedge fund partner) probably thought he’d buff his rather unlikely man of the people creds by posing with a vast parcel of Yorkshire Tea. Giving some, anyway, the impression that he made tea for the Treasury.

Whoops, this piece of ‘PR’ unleashed a Twitter storm (there are more Twitter storms than there currently are rainstorms in the UK), much to the chagrin of tea maker Taylors of Harrogate. All of a sudden it’s Tory tea.

Time for agency Lucky Generals to fight back? Or do you just stop – unwittingly – digging?