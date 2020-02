0 Shares Share

Facebook Groups are supposed to be the new big thing from the Zuckerberg dream factory, bringing people together with similar interests (I think.)

$11.2m was lavished on the airtime for this Super Bowl launch effort from Wieden+Kennedy, majoring on ‘rock’ in all its manifestations. With Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone (Rocky geddit?) who probably cost a lot more on top.

What was it Jay Chiat said about agencies when they became big?

Worth $11.2m? Um, no.

MAA creative scale: 3.