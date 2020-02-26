Vice agency Virtue scoops Ikea in six key Euro markets

0 Shares Share

Creative agency Virtue is the shining light in the Vice media empire and it’s just been given perhaps the ultimate seal of approval – the appointment by Ikea, consistently one of the world’s best advertisers, to handle its business in home territory Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Portugal and Belgium.

Ikea Sweden country manager Per Stolt says: “We are happy to announce our partnership with Virtue and we look forward to starting our collaboration, with the aim to deliver communication that will attract many more of the many people who come to IKEA in six markets.”

Virtue MD northern Europe Gemma Knox (below) says: “We are honoured to be working with such an iconic brand with a legacy of excellence in creative and strategic thinking. Per and his team showed incredible creative ambition throughout the pitch process and we’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand that believes in building a long term approach.

“As a borderless agency with offices in 26 countries, VIRTUE is uniquely placed to understand the variance and nuance of IKEA’s footprint and easily serve and adapt to the local needs of (these) markets.”

Virtue makes great play of its “entertainment DNA” and the ability to target hard to reach audiences in new and interesting ways. Ikea still has some other pretty good agencies on its books – like Mother in the UK – and it will be interesting to see how Virtue measures up against the established elite.