Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie No Time To die is on its way and the UK’s Royal Mail is celebrating with Bond stamps featuring the various filmic 007s.

Which alarms ancient foe Ernst Blofeld’s signature white fluffy cat in this lively effort from M&C Saatchi.

Niftily directed by Austen Humphries for Rattling Stick.

MAA creative scale: 8.

PS We’re sure no white fluffy cats were alarmed in making this ad..