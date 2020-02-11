Eurostar takes bird’s eye view of non-plane travel

0 Shares Share

Nobody really knows how continental travel is going to change for Brits post Brexit but the Eurostar train service still has a lot going going for it, with more people becoming more disenchanted with air travel in particular – emissions, unreliable schedules, the horror of airports and the business of getting to them. not to mention the fear of planes falling out of the skies.

In its return to the airwaves via Engine, Eurostar is majoring on the fact that, for short trips anyway, you see more – in this case ye olde flea market through the eyes of a big bird.

A timely reminder.

MAA creative scale: 7.