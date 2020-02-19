Brit Awards trigger TikTok Out of Home blitz

0 Shares Share

Short form mobile video platform is the social medium du jour and it joined the likes of Samsung in tying in with the Brit Awards with a live stream of the event on February 18 on Ocean Outdoor’s Piccadilly Lights, following up with a string of lively murals using digital Out of Home and large format banners.

The OOH campaign was created by Ogilvy and planned and booked by Talon and Hearts & Science.

TikTok head of brand marketing partnerships Jana Ulaite says: “TikTok’s global community is recognised for its passion for music and creativity and our collaboration with the BRIT Awards allows us to give our users intimate access to Britain’s premier music event red carpet, as it happens, live on their smartphones and OOH.”

Talon business director Emily Hyne says: “To celebrate their partnership with the BRIT Awards, TikTok wanted a campaign that delivered true stand out. By taking over London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights, and creating a series of executions that use unique OOH formats and locations, we have created a cut-through campaign that immerses the capital in the buzz and excitement of Britain’s most renowned music event.”