Brexit is the sore that keeps on running

0 Shares Share

Slow day in adland today, the ordure may hit the air conditioning when the ad holding companies announce their full 2019 results in the coming days.

Here in the UK we’re coming to terms with Brexit, although we have little idea whether or not the UK will negotiate a trade with the EU (it probably will and it may well be much like staying in, Boris or no Boris.)

Emotions are still running high though and here’s Nigel Farage (the man behind it all) and Tony Blair’s henchman Alastair Campbell, a rabid remainer, “debating” the issue on Good Morning Britain.

Talk about more heat than light.