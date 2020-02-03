Bill Murray is best Super Bowl star for Jeep

0 Shares Share

Adweek reckons this ad for Jeep with Bill Murray reprising his role in Groundhog Day (with some other original cast members) is the Super Bowl’s best.

By Chicago agency Highdive and nicely directed by O Positive’s Jim Jenkins.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AnhzGUcENWo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

It’s certainly the best use of Bill Murray, his first commercial it seems and he says his last – he only did it for Jeep.

But star actors of both sexes (sorry, all sexes) seem to have taken over the Super Bowl, in effect the commanding heights of US adland. And not always to good effect either.

The best Super Bowl ad we’ve seen is this one from Google, without stars or an ad agency. Could there be something in this?