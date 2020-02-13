BETC’s human touch gets Citroen motoring

0 Shares Share

What does a car brand actually stand for? Is it more than the sum of bolts and rivets?

Citroen used to stand for sleek French limos and quirky tiny cars containing a farmer plus chickens.

More recently it’s been just another smallish French car – call the ad agency. And there isn’t anyone much better to call than BETC France which has produced a new global campaign, ‘Cello, for the PSA-owned marque’s C3 Aircross.

It’s a story about a Citroen-driving dad supporting his daughter through thick and thin. Eventually she finds herself with above musical instrument. So it’s selling Citroen owners more than the cars – which many good car campaigns (actually there aren’t that many you can call good) do. Accompanied by an original composition of Yann Tiersen’s ‘Valse d’Amélie,’ for the brand’s French roots.

BETC France CCO Stéphane Xiberras says: “Citroën is a brand that prioritises people, comfort and practicality. The film encapsulates this, telling a story we can all recognise and relate to while also demonstrating the brand’s relevance and versatility. And what better soundtrack than “Valse d’Amélie” to pay homage to Citroën’s French heritage?”

Car tag lines are usually pretty naff but ‘Inspired By You’ actually seems to mean something here.

Very good.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.