Savvy kid shows us how to do it in T&P’s first work for NatWest

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 days ago

NatWest was a big win for The&Partnership back in November, and the agency has delivered a satisfyingly good ad to demonstrate that the account move was warranted.

Hard to think of any NatWest advertising from the past, but this one will stick in the mind. It’s based on a scene that many parents will recognise: a kid with designs on the pound coin from the supermarket trolley.

The ad has a touch of Money Supermarket’s “Epic” commercials, and it can’t be a coincidence that it shares the same directors, Blink Films’ The Bobbsey Twins From Homicide. Like Money Supermarket, NatWest also makes use of a catchy tune — “This is how we do it” by Montel Jordan.

Micky Tudor, executive creative director, The&Partnership, said: “We wanted to bring a bit of joy, energy and swagger to what can often be a category that at times, can appear a little dull. Luckily, we found a little girl that embodies the confidence that NatWest is giving kids up and down the county with their free MoneySense lessons in schools.”

T&P’s work is billed as NatWest’s biggest campaign in four years, and will make appearances across every type of media.

MAA creative scale: 8

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

