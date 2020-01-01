Don't Miss

VW’s Beetle rides off into the sunset with farewell ad

“Where one road ends another begins” says Volkswagen in this ‘The Last Mile’ homage to the Beetle, Hitler’s famed “people’s car” that moved magically to become the favoured wheels of the hippie generation, thanks in part to some outstanding advertising from Doyle Dane Bernbach, back in the Sixties the ultimate New York Jewish agency. Funny old world.

To the tune of the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be,’ as a Beetle appears on the iconic Abbey Road cover. There are other nods to the Sixties for those who can find them. Johannes Leonardo in the chair.

VW is going electric and there’ll be no more new Beetles, which should really have been pensioned off years ago.

Well why not?

MAA creatve scale: 6.

