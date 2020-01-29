Talon appoints OOH pioneer Jim Wilson as US CEO

0 Shares Share

Talon Outdoor, the leading independent Out of Home (OOH) media and technology agency, today announced that Jim Wilson is its US CEO. Wilson (below) will join Talon from TEGNA’s Premion, the first-in-market over-the-top (OTT) advertising and technology platform, that he has led since its inception and accelerated to become a market leader.



Wilson brings more than 20 years of experience in executive management and a track record of success in launching, scaling and transforming businesses in the media, content and technology sectors. He will be based in Talon’s New York office, charged with propelling the company’s US growth and overseeing the entirety of its U.S. business, working closely with Group CEO, Barry Cupples who is based in London.

Talon Group CEO Cupples says: “We are excited to bring Jim on board to lead Talon’s US business into the next era of growth as we continue to deploy our “Smarter as Standard” philosophy across the U.S. OOH market. Jim’s success in scaling market leading businesses in advertising and technology coupled with his Out of Home experience gives him the unique ability to build and champion innovative new business models to further advance Talon’s business across the US.”

Wilson’s arrival comes as Talon continues to grow in the US through its OOH AdTech solutions, organic revenue growth and recent acquisitions Grand Design, QDOT and Grand Visual. The agency now has offices in New York, San Diego, Denver and Atlanta.

Cupples says: “Our hard work over the past two years has put Talon in a strong position to fuel U.S. market expansion as our business has evolved to become more digital, agile and globally ready to meet the challenges of a fast-moving OOH sector.”

Prior to Premion, Wilson was COO of TouchTunes, an Out of Home media and digital music company. There, he grew the business, which led to its successful sale in 2015. Previously, he served as Global CEO of Paris-based Atari (formerly Infogrames), where he spearheaded the company’s successful turnaround that led to its sale in 2013. Before Atari, Wilson held leadership roles at both Sony and Universal.

New US CEO Wilson says: “The OOH sector is undergoing unprecedented digital and technology-led change and the U.S. market is primed for significant growth.

“Talon is pushing the boundaries in bringing the best of experiential and digital OOH capabilities for advertisers to reach more audiences with improved performance through captivating visual and physical engagement. I look forward to working with the talented Talon team to bolster its US presence, drive new innovations and take the company to its next growth phase.”