Saatchi & Saatchi wins Fiat Chrysler, more Carlsberg for Fold7

We noted the other day that Saatchi & Saatchi was keeping the Publicis Groupe flag flying in the UK and now it’s reportedly bagged Fiat Chrysler form Krow, now part of Mission Group.

Which may lead to an intriguing contest ahead as Publicis’ French rival Havas handles PSA (Peugeot Citroen) via BETC and Fiat Chrysler is trying to merge with PSA.

As the car industry consolidates under cost pressure arising from electrification, we may well see rival ad holding companies on the same client roster. Tough on Krow though, which has produced some lively work for Fiat.

Meanwhile Fold7, now also part of a French ad holding group, Miroma, has won the global Blanc 1664 account from Carlsberg. Blanc 1664, said to be one of the fastest-growing brands at Carlsberg, has added citrus.

Steve Stringer Carlsberg VP Craft & Speciality Steve Stringer says: “Above all else, we chose Fold7 for their creativity. They’re proven in delivering disruptive work that gets brands noticed. This partnership will help us ensure that 1664 Blanc is set for continued strong growth for the long-term.”