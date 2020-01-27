Romantic dreamers encounter a twist in French lottery ad

0 Shares Share

Paris agency Romance lives up to its name with this rather poetic ad for new client, the EuroMillions lottery.

<noscript><iframe title="EuroMillions I Quel millionaire serez-vous ? (with subtitles)" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WgyadMrQ80g?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The film shows a group of dreamy young people answering the question, “What kind of millionaire would you be?” There’s an amusing range of responses, from “Go into space and marry you on every single planet” and “create a new type of flower just for you,” to “plant trees everywhere” and the more prosaic “buy a dishwasher.”

A nice twist at the end introduces a heartfelt quality to the film that keeps it just the right side of schmaltzy.

Alexandre Hervé, creative director at Romance, said: “In order to reconnect the brand with the times, the film replaces an outdated look at superficial, material desires with a universal, authentic dream.”

MAA creative scale: 7