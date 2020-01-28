Porsche drives new electric Taycan at the Super Bowl – and misses

0 Shares Share

Porsche is returning to the Super Bowl to plug its new all-electric Taycan in a campaign by Cramer-Krasselt. Called ‘the Heist,’ it features someone pinching this desirable auto from the Porsche museum.

Whereupon other Porsche types give chase in a selection of Porsches through the ages. Only he isn’t really. This is the full-length version of 60 seconds to run in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/92sXWVxRr0g" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

You can see what they’re driving at (sorry) but there’s too way too many Porsches to highlight the Taycan. And it’s a weedy narrative.

MAA creative scale: opportunity missed – 3.