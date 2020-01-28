Don't Miss

Porsche drives new electric Taycan at the Super Bowl – and misses

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 1 hour ago 0

Porsche is returning to the Super Bowl to plug its new all-electric Taycan in a campaign by Cramer-Krasselt. Called ‘the Heist,’ it features someone pinching this desirable auto from the Porsche museum.

Whereupon other Porsche types give chase in a selection of Porsches through the ages. Only he isn’t really. This is the full-length version of 60 seconds to run in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

You can see what they’re driving at (sorry) but there’s too way too many Porsches to highlight the Taycan. And it’s a weedy narrative.

MAA creative scale: opportunity missed – 3.

