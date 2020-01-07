Narcissus had it right all along says Droga5 in debut campaign for Equinox

0 Shares Share

When you hire Droga5 in New York it’s wise to hang on to your hat, which Seth Solomons, the new CMO of fitness brand Equinox is doubtless doing as the agency debuts its first work.

Titled “the most selfless act of all” it’s a spin on ancient Greek time waster Narcissus and his, um, gift to the rest of us rather than himself. ‘Cos it’s good to be self-obsessed. I think.

You can see what they’re driving at, just about. Fitness freaks are often accused of sweaty self love so Equinox is batting for them.

But it’s a rum way of getting there.

MAA creative scale: 4.