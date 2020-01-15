MSQ’s The Gate launches Mayor’s London Power

0 Shares Share

The Mayor of London’s office is kicking off the first integrated advertising campaign to promote the launch of ‘London Power’, a new energy company available exclusively to Londoners.

Every year residents in the capital spend an estimated £3.5 billion on gas and electricity household bills, yet London has some of the lowest rates of switching between providers in the country. It also has high levels of pre-payment meters usages (PPM), and low levels of energy efficiency measures, smart meters and solar panels.

London Power has been set up by The Mayor of London in partnership with Octopus Energy to address this by offering customers competitive energy prices, 100 per cent renewable electricity and no exit fees. Any profits made by City Hall will be reinvested into community projects to help tackle fuel poverty and make London a zero-carbon city. All Londoners will be able to switch to London Power at www.mylondonpower.com.

The ad campaign from MSQ Partners’ The Gate London agency, ‘A Different Kind of Energy’, aims to highlight that London deserves an energy company suiting its particular needs. The hero of the campaign is a macaw – designed to personify difference and embody London Power’s intent to stand out from the crowd. The campaign will run across outdoor, radio, digital and social from January 2020.

MSQ was appointed to the London Power account following a competitive pitch at the end of 2019. The Gate London handles strategy and creative, with Smarts leading PR.

Gate London CEO Jamie Elliott says: “We’re thrilled to work with the Greater London Authority to launch such an exciting new brand. London Power stands to really shake things up and we look forward to seeing it grow quickly and be the go-to energy supplier for all Londoners.”