Lucky Generals set out to reconstitute Meat Loaf for Frankie & Benny’s

0 Shares Share

More Veganuary, this time Lucky Generals for UK restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s with an over-optimistic PR type trying to persuade Meat Loaf to change his name to..you’re there already.

This is all getting a bit out of hand, soon you won’t be able to get a carnivore platter anywhere. Do people respond to this stuff or turn off?

But it’s deftly handled by the Generals who might be becoming the Abbott Mead Vickers (now AMV/BBDO) de nos jours, with which the principals share a heritage via MCBD.

Their oeuvre isn’t amazing but it’s admirably consistent.

MAA creative scale: 7.