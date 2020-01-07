Don't Miss

Lucky Generals set out to reconstitute Meat Loaf for Frankie & Benny’s

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

More Veganuary, this time Lucky Generals for UK restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s with an over-optimistic PR type trying to persuade Meat Loaf to change his name to..you’re there already.

This is all getting a bit out of hand, soon you won’t be able to get a carnivore platter anywhere. Do people respond to this stuff or turn off?

But it’s deftly handled by the Generals who might be becoming the Abbott Mead Vickers (now AMV/BBDO) de nos jours, with which the principals share a heritage via MCBD.

Their oeuvre isn’t amazing but it’s admirably consistent.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.