Just Eat driver Derek brings diversity to Love Island

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Say what you like about Love Island, but it does inspire some good brand sponsor idents. These ones for Just Eat by McCann London introduce a surprise contestant in the Cape Town sunshine, Derek.

Derek is a Just Eat delivery driver, and he wears a red motorbike helmet at all times. His physique is a touch more ordinary than the traditional Love Island hunk, but the bikini-clad girls still love him for what he brings to the party.

Matt Bushby, UK marketing director at Just Eat, said: “We look forward to amplifying the joy of villa life with Derek’s emotional rollercoaster of burgeoning love, bromances and bombshell break-ups over the next six weeks.Young, urban consumers are driving the growth of the food delivery sector and our sponsorship of Love Island enables us to continue building affinity with them.”

MAA creative scale: 8.5

