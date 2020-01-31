Havas swims against the flow with Coors Light winner

0 Shares Share

Something seems to be stirring at Havas London. Here’s a new brand campaign for Coors Light, riffing on its refreshment theme but enlisting some weirdo who chooses to swimming up a Rocky Mountain.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SsWohslL8M8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Marketing controller Sophie Jamieson says: “Coors Light is the world’s most refreshing beer, but the world doesn’t need another lager ad showing people being refreshed. With the launch of this campaign, we’re shifting our focus from simply telling a story to, fundamentally, how we behave as a brand. ‘Keep It Fresh’ is more than just a new advertising line; it’s an attitude. And having been born in the Rocky Mountains – the freshest place on earth – it’s one we’re uniquely placed to own.”

Havas creative partner Rob Potts says: “Welcome to Coors Mountain. Where fresh isn’t just a temperature, it’s a way of life. And it doesn’t get much fresher than swimming your way up the mountain to the pub in your Speedos. Trust me, I was there.”

It is fun, a beer ad that makes you smile. Isn’t that what they used to do?

MAA creative scale: 9.