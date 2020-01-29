‘Game of Thrones’ meets ‘Frozen’ in Audi’s Super Bowl spot

0 Shares Share

Audi wants us to “let go of the past and drive into an era of radical reinvention,” which all sounds terribly worthy, but the film itself is joyful and inventive, full of the kind of quirky moments – and a great performance from Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams – that make you want to watch it all over again.

A write up from agency 72andSunny Amsterdam reads like it was written after a couple of hours in one of the city’s coffee shops: “Williams finds herself stuck at an intersection, which represents a crossroads of today’s preconceptions and old notions of consumption, success, and status. She chooses to reverse course and leave it all behind, breaking into the familiar lyrics of ‘Let It Go’ as she drives towards a more sustainable future.”

The ad is for Audi’s e-tron Sportback; cars only seem to advertise their electric models these days, but as a well known climate campaigner, Williams is well cast in this one, and the result makes most other car ads look terribly old fashioned.

Director François Rousselet, worked with 72andSunny on their Axe “Find your magic” campaign, and has also made music videos for Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and the Rolling Stones.

We’ve never watched Game of Thrones, and we don’t have the emotional attachment to Disney’s “Frozen” that makes that song bearable for a certain generation of parents, so it must be a good ad to get such a strong MAA rating.

MAA creative scale: 9